Nonprofit feeds the needy and is asks for the community to rally behind them

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Florida native Brother Charles traveled to the Rocket City a while back and is currently staying at the Salvation Army. He said the City of Huntsville has always had his back. "This is the bible belt of the United States right here, this is the south, and the south has nothing but love," Brother Charles said.

Love can be expressed in a variety of ways. Visible Hope is doing it by making sure the needy doesn't go hungry. No matter how big or small, Visible Hope's founder knows there are hundreds of people like Brother Charles in need of help. "A lot of people are worried about when we are going to be back out to get another meal," Visible Hope founder Dell Mitchell said.

Currently, Visible Hope prepares meals twice a month, but they're looking to expand. They say they can't do it alone. "As we get more donations in we can do more in the community, maybe having it every week," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said he wants the community and local politicians to rally around his vision of helping the needy. Brother Charles said the generosity Visible Hope expresses is just another reminder of how the south has nothing but love to give.

Mitchell said none of this could have been possible without his volunteers Chris Latham and Zenobia Harris. Artistic Cakes provided the deserts for free and Tony's wholesale beverages donated 2,200 drinks. He gives thanks to Nikki, Alvin, Diane, and the whole Bhones family. He also gives thanks to God.

Visible Hope helps the needy and homeless, but focuses on helping homeless veterans. For more information click here.