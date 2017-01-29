Locals band together for change in Madison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -- Hundreds gathered at the Hampton Inn in Madison for the first meeting of a local grassroots movement.

Organizers of the group called the District 5 Indivisible for North Alabama, say the point of the meeting was to get people on the same page and to begin working together. They wanted to let people know the role they can play in bringing change.

The group plans to contact local legislators about President Trump's agenda.

Organizers say more than 400 people attended the meeting Sunday evening.