Leadership Perspectives speaks with Jess Brown about what the biggest issue is for the Alabama Legislature

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Mark it down. The Alabama Legislature goes into session on February 7.

This week on Leadership Perspectives, we spoke with Political Analyst Jess Brown and asked him what he felt was the most important issue facing Alabama Legislators.

“I think they’re going to feel a lot of pressure to deal with the prison situation…there’s a proposal to borrow 1.1 billion two hundred million dollars and essentially completely redo the facilities and infrastructure of the state prison system. But I think there are some in legislative leadership positions that may push the three cent gas tax sort of to the front of the line, so they’ve got a full platter when they start on February seventh,” said Brown.

