Huntsville native Trey Flowers ready for Super Bowl 51 with the Patriots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOXBORO, Ma.- On Sunday, the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will take the field for Super Bowl 51. Huntsville native and former Columbia high school standout, Trey Flowers, is set to make his 10th start of the season and his first ever on the big stage.

After missing most of his rookie season due to injury, the Patriots defensive end has burst on to the scene in year two. Flowers leads the Pats' defense with seven sacks this season.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound stud says it hasn't really hit him yet that he's playing in the Super Bowl.

"You know, I'm treating it like any other game," said Flowers. "I just wanna be well prepared and focused on the game."

Flowers and the AFC Champion Patriots will face the NFC Champion Falcons on Sunday, February 5th. Kick off at NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 5:30 p.m.