Fueling station coming to Madison city will hopefully help save time and resources

MADISON, Ala. — The Madison County Commission has approved a contract for a joint fueling station in the City of Madison. And if you’re a city worker in district two, this might just make things easier on you.

Stopping to get gas when you’re in the middle of a busy day can be a pain. But having to drive miles away just to fill up, takes even more time. That’s an issue Madison County Commissioner Steve Haraway is trying to remedy for city workers in his district.

“The City of Madison and Madison Utilities are doing a joint fueling station for their city vehicles and that type stuff,” said Haraway.

Commissioner Haraway said currently they have to travel pretty good distances for anything other than diesel fuel.

“A lot of times we just need ten or fifteen gallons of fuel for the lawnmowers and stuff that we use. We have to drive all the way to district four or six, so this will save us a tremendous amount of time and resources, and hopefully dollars to the taxpayer,” he explained.

A new fueling station by the district two office will help solve that problem, and can be of use to everyone.

“Sheriff’s deputies will be able to use the facility as well. That side of the county, our sanitation trucks will be able to go there as well. So it will save some cost from having to drive long distances to get fuel,” said Haraway.

He said this will be just another option to save city workers a trip across districts. Madison Utilities will handle the operation of the day-to-day maintenance of the fueling station. Madison County will also be able to buy fuel from there as well.