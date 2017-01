× Former Alabama player, current assistant strength coach arrested for DUI

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Crimson Tide assistant strength and conditioning coach Josh Chapman was arrested Sunday morning.

According to our partners at AL.com the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department arrested Chapman for driving under the influence.

His bond has been set at $1,000.

The Birmingham native has been in his current role with the Tide since early last year. He also played defensive lineman for them from 2007-2011.