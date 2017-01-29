× Fatal car crash kills two Marshall County men

GADSDEN, Ala. – A two-vehicle crash on Sunday claimed the lives of two Marshall County men.

The crash happened around 1:15 Sunday morning on Alabama 168. 36-year-old Angel Miguel Isabal of Albertville was killed when the 2006 Toyota pickup he was driving collided head-on with a 2005 Ford Mustang driven by 25-year-old Christopher Scott Norris also of Albertville.

Both Isabal and Norris were pronounced dead at the scene.

Isabal was not using a seat belt.

This crash is still under investigation.