HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Delta Air Lines released a statement on Sunday saying it was working to fix a “systems outage” that resulted in departure delays. They did add that flights already in the air would not be affected.

They apologized for the inconvenience. No word on when the system will be fixed and how long the delays could be.

To check the status of your Delta flight at the Huntsville International Airport, go to http://www.flyhuntsville.com