2 teens missing in Enterprise, Alabama

ENTERPRISE, Al. – The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two teens who went missing on Saturday evening.

Police say Beth Fisher, 16, and Haley Parrish, 14, both went missing from their hometown of Enterprise, Alabama on Saturday, January 28th.

Beth is around 5’10” with red/auburn hair and hazel eyes. Haley has brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 100 lbs.

Haley was last seen wearing a cheetah print shirt with jeans and a black choker around her neck.

Beth was last seen wearing glasses and skinny jeans with brown boots.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Beth Fisher or Haley Parrish, please contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-894-5535 or 334-894-6200.