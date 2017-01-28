× What to do when you see a car wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – WHNT recently introduced you to a nurse who saved a man’s life after a serious car accident. HEMSI officials said you don’t need to be a medical professional to help during a situation like this.

“In today’s society, sometimes people don’t want to get involved. You know, look left instead of looking right. You have to get involved. You have to take care of your neighbors. You have to take care of people,” Don Webster said.

Webster said before stopping at the scene of a car wreck you need to be cautious.The first thing you need to do is call 911.

“If there’s an accident and there’s already two, three, or four people up there we don’t need everybody getting out of their vehicles. Because once the traffic starts moving and we’ve got a vehicle in the road it can cause more traffic congestion,” Webster said.

He said you should absolutely get involved if no one else has stopped.

“If you’re the first person there or you watched the accident occur yield, pull over,” he said.

Make sure to secure your vehicle when you do so. Roll up your windows, take your keys out, and lock up the car.

“Do not leave your vehicle in the middle of the road,” Webster said.

Webster said even though traffic back up caused by accidents can be frustrating, we need to take a deep breath and think of others.

“Golly, just think if you put yourself out there, if you were involved in an accident. You know, it’s nice to have somebody to hold your hand or just talk to you,” he said.

Webster encourages everyone to become CPR certified. He said it’s a skill almost anyone can learn. If you know how to perform CPR, you could save a life.