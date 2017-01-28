No. 19 UAH Dominates Mississippi College at Spragins Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- The No. 19 UAH men's basketball team dominated Mississippi College on Saturday, defeating the Choctaws 95-79. It's the Chargers fourth straight win and their 10th in the last 11 games.

Decatur native Brandon Roberts was 9-of-12 from the field and an outstanding 6-of-8 from beyond the arc. He finished with a game-high 26 points. Troy Saxton, Seab Webster and Kip Owens also scored in double figures.

UAH improves to 15-4 on the season and 11-2 in the Gulf South Conference. The Chargers will close out its three-game homestand on Monday against rival North Alabama. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m. at Spragins Hall.