× Local business celebrates ten years amidst south parkway construction impact

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — WHNT News 19 first talked with Angel Hussain, of Angel’s Island Coffee shop, over a year ago. Hussain’s small business is one of those who has been most impacted by the south memorial parkway construction. On Saturday, the shop celebrated a very special occasion, amidst the traffic cones.

“Ten years have flown by really fast,” said Angel Hussain.

Hussain has dreamed of having her own coffee shop since she was seventeen. Saturday marks ten years since that dream came true.

“I remember the first day that I opened there was two people who came in here the entire sixteen hours that I worked that day,” she laughed.

Hussain says they’ve made it through the construction impact thanks to their loyal customers, but she’s more worried about once the project is finished.

“People will have to think about us all the way back at Airport road, and get off at Golf road, still go to a light, still wait, and then come down off the overpass,” she explained.

Hussain fears the shop will become overlooked. She says they’ve lost customers due to traffic wait time, and a stoplight that lasts anywhere between five and seven minutes.

“We really try to push our call in ahead. A lot of people have realized that they can call at the light and their drink is ready by the time they get here,” she said.

She is hopeful they’ll be able to make it through thanks to some new opportunities coming to the area.

“With Grissom going up if I can really get the support of the Grissom students and their family members, and I can actually serve them like the I serve the community I think it could be a good,” she said.

And for Hussain, community is what it’s all about.

“I am just thankful that people have trusted me to make their coffee, and have grown with us this entire ten years,” she said.

Hussain adds that she has been impressed with how quickly they’ve tried to work on the project, and praises the construction workers on a job well done.