Judge grants stay on Trump immigration order

(CNN) — A federal judge granted an emergency stay Saturday night for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries who have already arrived in the US and those who are in transit, and who hold valid visas, ruling they can legally enter the US. The decision halts part of President Donald Trump’s executive order, which barred citizens from those countries from entering the US for the next 90 days.

WATCH: Immigrants rights attorney Lee Gelernt coming out of the court where the ACLU argued to block Trump's unconstitutional Muslim ban. pic.twitter.com/uuceRwT8jo — ACLU National (@ACLU) January 29, 2017