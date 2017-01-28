JC Penny closes its doors Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Saturday was a sad day for Madison Square Mall shoppers. One of the two remaining stores on the property are closing their doors for good.

JC Penny said the closing would impact about 120 employees, but they plan to assist them with career training.

The department store’s closure paves the way for demolition to begin at the site.

The City of Huntsville plans to begin work on MidCity, a new mixed development that will sit on the site of Madison Square Mall. Huntsville has promised to invest between 10 and 12 million in infrastructure towards the new development.

