Jackson County man killed after single-vehicle wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — A single-vehicle crash Friday morning claimed the life of a Jackson County man.

Robert Warren Lapp, 66, of Woodville, was killed when the 1997 Nissan Maxima he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Lapp, who was not using a seat belt, was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The crash occurred at 9:45 a.m. on Jackson County 119, five miles west of Scottsboro.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.