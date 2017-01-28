Iran to ban US citizens from entry

US Secretary of State John Kerry (L) meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (R) in Vienna, Austria on January 16, 2016, on what is expected to be "implementation day," the day the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verifies that Iran has met all conditions under the nuclear deal.
/ AFP / POOL / KEVIN LAMARQUE (Photo credit should read KEVIN LAMARQUE/AFP/Getty Images)
(CNN) — Iran says it will ban all US citizens from entering the country in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, according to an Iranian Foreign Ministry statement published on state media Saturday.
Iran is among seven countries whose nationals are barred from entering the United States for 90 days under Trump’s order.
The US ban is “an obvious insult to the Islamic world and in particular to the great nation of Iran,” the statement said.
