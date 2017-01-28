× Driver of SUV covered in blood; body of woman found inside

FOLEY, Al. – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s office arrested a man after finding him covered in blood in his SUV, according to our news partner AL.com.

The Sheriff’s were called after Foley Police arrived at the scene around 6:00 PM on Friday evening. They were responding to a call about blood coming out of the rear exhaust of a vehicle. The police found the vehicle in a parking lot, along with 36-year-old Christopher Corson in the driver seat covered in blood.

Upon further inspection of the vehicle, officers saw what appeared to be a body in the rear of the SUV. The body has been identified as Adell Darlene Rawlins of Robertsdale.

Corson has been charged with murder and is in custody at the Baldwin County Correction Center. Corson remains in jail with no bond.

An investigation into the case is ongoing.