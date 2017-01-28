City of Huntsville hires Pennsylvania firm to lead Downtown planning

HUNTSVILLE, Al. – Pennsylvania-based firm Urban Design Associates will take point in updating the master plan for upgrades to downtown Huntsville, according to our news partner AL.com.

The City of Huntsville will pay UDA nearly $150,000 for the work and reimburse the company $10,000 for “reasonable expenses” incurred during the period. The three-phase master plan should take 6-10 months to complete.

The revision to the master plan comes after a new study found that downtown Huntsville will need an additional 500-600 apartments by 2020 or it will not be able to sustain the live.work.play environment it desires.

UDA will look at downtown Huntsville’s connection to local universities, nearby neighborhoods and Cummings Research Park, which is reinventing itself as an urban center for high-tech research and development.