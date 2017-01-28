× “Chop Shops” are not anything new

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — “This particular crime of what we’re calling a Chop Shop is what we call a colloquialism. It covers a lot of different areas that could be thefts, that could be from autos from burglaries,” Sgt. Clay Warmbrod said.

It’s a crime investigators said has been around forever. “Vehicle parts are in high demand because people wreck cars all the time, they get into accidents and they look for deals on it,” Captain Mike Izzo said.

HPD said sometimes when a motor vehicle is stolen it can be disassembled; the parts are then distributed throughout the entire world because we now live in the age of the internet. “These guys get into this trade and they actually become a black market. They know each other in different states, and different areas.”

Chop Shops are so common it could be happening in someone’s backyard. There’s been several instances here in the Rocket City. People fall victim to their vehicles being stolen all the time. Officers suggest people start placing their surveillance cameras strategically to catch criminals. “I would encourage people if you`re thinking about where to put surveillance cameras in your home; include the sheds in the backyard especially if you keep high merchandise in there,” Sgt. Clay Warmbrod said.

If you have fallen victim to your property being stolen call the Huntsville Police Department’s non emergency line at 256-722-7100.