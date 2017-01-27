What’s the best excuse you’ve heard for being late to work?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Late for work? Don't worry, you're not alone. A new study shows almost 30 percent of workers don't make it on time to their job at least once a month.

Almost 20 percent of people find themselves late at least once a week. A new CareerBuilder survey found nearly 50 percent blame traffic. We can relate to that in Huntsville, right?

In larger cities, people blame the subway or the train. More than 30 percent say they're late because they overslept and about a quarter of people blame bad weather. Others blame poor planning.

Sometimes the excuses can get outrageous. Managers shared these with CareerBuilder:

I forgot it wasn’t the weekend.

I put petroleum jelly in my eyes.

I had to watch a soccer game that was being played in Europe.

I thought Flag Day was a legal holiday.

My pet turtle needed to visit the exotic animal clinic.

The wind blew the deck off my house.

I overslept because my kids changed all the clocks in the house.

I was cornered by a moose.

My mother locked me in the closet.

The pizza I ordered was late being delivered, and I had to be home to accept/pay for it.

The sunrise was so beautiful that I had to stop and take it in.

My mother-in-law wouldn’t stop talking.

My dad offered to make me a grilled cheese sandwich, and I couldn’t say no.

About a third of bosses say it's okay to be late every once in a while. Four in 10 employers said they have fired someone for being late.

- Reporting by CBS News, New York