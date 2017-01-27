× The Lazy J farm has survived this year’s drought

SECTION, Ala. – “Finally we got two to three inches of rain. That last one that filled it up was a four inch rain.”

When we last spoke with William Summers, he feared losing his farm. The ongoing drought made it rough for him to feed his animals. The recent rain, especially this last storm, helped turn their situation around.

“It rained all night long and hard, and I kept saying we don’t need anymore rain right now. We’re going to be flooded out of here, but it was just the right amount, so I was wrong on that,” says William Summers.

The Summers were planning on selling their cattle. Hay was scarce and feeding them became a challenge.

“You can see how green it is out there now. They have more green to eat,” says Summers. “So I don’t have to feed them as much hay, so I can get by now.”

Even his well and ponds were dry. William used water from his own house, paying more than triple of what he would usually pay for water just to feed his animals and keep his fish.

“I don’t think it was about over eight inches deep, and I didn’t want to lose them. My wife didn’t want me to, Jean didn’t want me to do that, but I said well I’ll pay for it,” says Summers. “I’m going to keep them fish.”

Now that the water and grass have replenished. The Summers plan on staying on the Lazy J for quite some time.

“Just means we’re back to normal and praise God.”