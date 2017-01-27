× The Army Materiel Command makes sure Reserve Soldiers stay sharp and ready

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – It’s simple really. Soldiers in the field are doing one important job for the Army. There are other crucial jobs that also need soldiers to do them. One includes dealing with the vast amount of equipment that it takes to keep the Army working.

That’s why the Army Materiel Command at Redstone Arsenal makes good use of National Guard and Reserve Soldiers. This reserve component is a source of skilled workers who actually need to work.

“We have to ensure the reserve component elements can meet their mission requirements when the time comes,” said Col. Larry Vaughn, who is a National Guard Soldier himself, and currently working at the AMC Reserve Component Mission Support Office.

It’s part of Colonel Vaughn’s job to make sure the reserve component is contributing and keeping skills like ammunition handling, hauling and even vehicle maintenance sharp and ready.

“To expand on the term readiness. It’s the ability of a formation, a soldier, a unit, to complete their required mission. How you do that is practice. That’s what training is,” said Col. Vaughn.

Right now “Operation Patriot Bandoleer” is putting reserve soldiers to work handling shipments of ammunition at Sunny Point, North Carolina, and hauling that ammo wherever it needs to go. The operation is using the right workers for the right job. They get the real world training, and the Army gets something else.

“We don’t have an infinite budget. I can’t make an army… we can’t make an army so big that we can fight any contingency anywhere with any type of weapons system. We have to tailor it, and to tailor it means we need augmentation from the reserve component to be successful. It’s much more efficient,” said Col. Vaughn.

The Army Materiel Command will tell you that they need civilian contractors for certain work, but when military skills are needed the Army wants soldiers on the job.