Social media on fire about what some Brindlee Mountain students claim they did to teacher

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Superintendent says she is investigating an incident that happened at Brindlee Mountain High School on Thursday.

Many concerned parents and students contacted WHNT News 19 to make us aware of this, and it’s continued to circulate on social media.

We called Superintendent Cindy Wigley this morning. She said she is aware of a situation involving a substitute teacher, and the incident being posted on social media. Wigley said multiple students were involved and the school system is looking into what happened.

“Punishment has not been administered yet, but appropriate action will be taken,” said Wigley. “The students have been removed from the classroom pending an investigation by the school system.”

The social media reports suggested some students poured urine into a substitute teacher’s cup. Wigley said there are multiple stories going around, though, and school officials are trying to get to the bottom of everything. They have also been in contact with outside agencies, Wigley said.

WHNT News 19 is working to get more information on this developing situation. We’ll update WHNT.com and the WHNT app as soon as we have more.