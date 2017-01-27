Overturned semi causes traffic delay near Tennessee River Bridge in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – An overturned semi-truck is causing a large traffic back up at the intersection of Wilson Street and 6th Ave (Hwy 20/72 and Hwy 31 North) in Decatur.

This is at the south end of the Tennessee River Bridge north bound lanes.

Police said there are no serious injuries reported, but this accident has blocked all north bound lanes of 6th Ave (Hwy 31N).

The Decatur Police Department and other emergency crews are working to clear the intersection as quickly as possible, but they are asking the public to expect major traffic delays in this area this afternoon and to avoid this area if at all possible.