Mystery nurse steps forward after saving stranger’s life

Posted 4:56 pm, January 27, 2017, by , Updated at 04:59PM, January 27, 2017

MADISON, Ala. — She was at the right place at the right time.

We reported on a man injured in a wreck Wednesday morning. Soon after we aired the story, we started to receive messages about a nurse who came out of nowhere to help the man.

Stephanie Barton, mystery nurse. (Photo: Chelsea Brentzel/WHNT News 19)

The nurse had left the scene without anyone getting her name.

The crash victim is recovering in Huntsville Hospital from injuries he sustained on Slaughter Road.

The Huntsville Hospital nurse was driving by the scene when she realized there was a wreck. She quickly got out of her vehicle to perform CPR on the man lying on the ground.

“This was someone’s father. This is someone’s husband… and I needed to make sure that I kept a heart rate and I kept him breathing and to keep his neck up because of the mechanism of injury,” she said.

