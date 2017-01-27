× Mayor Paul Finley Presents Connect 2017: State of the City Address

Huntsville, Ala. — Mayor Paul Finley shares his vision for the future of Madison in his 2017 State of the City Address Friday evening.

The annual event allows the Mayor to speak on the ups and downs of the previous year, and his hopes for the next year.

Connect 2017 brings the City of Madison, local governments, area businesses, and residents together. It also helps Madison raise awareness to the importance of education and a strong thriving community.

The State of the City Address will take place Friday, January 27, in the Davidson Center at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

Cocktail hour begins at 6:30 p.m. with dinner. The program follows at 7 p.m. The event dress is cocktail attire.

WHNT will be live streaming the event online and on the web.