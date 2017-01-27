× Judge sets date for retrial of Fitzgerald McQueen, former Madison teacher who shot daughter’s boyfriend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Madison County judge has set a date for another trial for Fitzgerald McQueen, a day after a jury failed to reach a verdict in the assault case against him.

McQueen, who’d been a fifth grade teacher at Heritage Elementary in Madison, has been given a Sept. 25 trial date by Madison County Circuit Judge Donna Pate.

Madison County chief trial attorney Tim Gann said the DA’s office is evaluating the case against McQueen and whether it will try him again or seek some kind of settlement.

McQueen was charged in the November 2015 shooting of Jaizon Collins, after finding Collins hiding in his daughter’s closet around 3 a.m. at McQueen’s Harvest home.

In court testimony this week Collins said McQueen found him in the closet, looked at him for a few seconds and then shot him without warning.

McQueen testified he just saw a naked man in his daughter’s closet, didn’t know who it was, warned him not to move and then the man lunged at him, so he fired.

Defense attorney Bruce Gardner argued McQueen, who has health problems, was acting in self-defense.

Gann said the evidence didn’t support a self-defense claim. He said when deadly force is used, the person must be facing the use or the imminent use of deadly force.

The issue seemed to puzzle jurors, who asked the court to explain the self-defense law again. The jury foreman told Pate — after about six hours of deliberation over two days — that they had taken several ballots, but the jury was deadlocked. The foreman said one juror had changed votes on various occasions, but overall there was little movement.

Pate declared the mistrial Thursday afternoon. Testimony in the case began Tuesday.

Gardner said following the trial Thursday he was concerned if McQueen took a felony plea agreement or was found guilty in the case, he would no longer be able to work as an educator.

The second-degree assault charge is a Class C felony, which normally carries a sentencing range of 1 to 10 years in prison. But under Alabama law’s firearm enhancement, because a gun was used in the incident, if McQueen were convicted his sentence would be 10 years.