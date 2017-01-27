× Jackson County will hold a Cut-A-Thon for a Scottsboro woman battling cancer

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – “Melissa is definitely the type of person that would be willing to do this for anyone else in the community,” says Tasha Mitchell, a friend of Melissa.

The Jackson County community is holding a Cut-A-Thon on January 31st to raise money for Melissa Couch and her family.

“I was hoping maybe two to three salons would help us out, and the next thing you know we got 30 salons and over 80 stylists that are going to be helping,” says Buddy Phillips, another friend of Melissa.

Melissa worked at K Roney’s salon for over six and a half years. Hair is her passion.

“It was one of those friendships that I wasn’t quite sure how or why she came into my life,” says Tasha.

Melissa and Tasha began working at the salon together where they developed what Tasha says is one of her greatest friendships.

“Now six and half years later, I know why that reason was. We have been through lots of things together, but most importantly I’ve been with her through this journey.”

Melissa’s caring and giving spirit is the inspiration behind the Cut-A-Thon.

“When I went through cancer myself, Melissa and Josh were two of the first people who came and asked is there anything that we can do for you and your family,” says Buddy.

Next Tuesday’s event is so much more than a fundraiser.

“I just think it has brought our community together.”

You can click here to connect with Cut-A-Thon for Melissa Prince Couch and message them for participating locations.