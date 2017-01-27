Huntsville Urban Bike Share: Pick one up for free and ride!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Have you ever found yourself in need of a bike? For any reason! Well, you can get one from HUBS-- for free!

“I came up with the idea to promote the use of cycling for transportation in Huntsville," said Bruce Weddendorf, Founder of HUBS. "A lot of people ride bicycles for exercise or recreation, but really Huntsville is a great town to ride a bicycle in instead of driving your car."

HUBS is Huntsville Urban Bike Share, stationed in the convenient downtown location of Straight to Ale at Campus No. 805. HUBS was inspired by the simple concept of wanting to eliminate the barriers of riding bikes, like hefty rental costs, and give people easy access to bicycles…but that’s not what makes HUBS so special.

You know those unmistakable, commercialized bikes that make it obvious it’s a rental..? Yeah, you won’t find those at HUBS.

“We wanted to use regular bicycles, so that people would feel more at home and would not look like a tourist necessarily, but look like a native just out for a ride, and make them feel like they’re more apart of the community then if they’re using some alien looking bicycle," Weddendorf said.

So, what’s the catch? You need to fill out a form, be at least 19 years old, leave payment information justttt in case, and voila! You’re given a key.

“If you can meet all those qualifications then you can borrow a bicycle from us for free for 24 hours, and if you wanna keep it longer you can pay a nominal rental fee for a longer period of time," Weddendorf said.

But if you’re waiting for a reason to start riding, Weddendorf offers logic other than just reaching a destination.

“The one thing I notice when somebody gets on a bicycle, no matter where they’re going or why, is they immediately smile. And if you get on your bicycle and go somewhere rather than get in the car, I guarantee you’ll be in a better mood when you get there, and it’s good for you!”

You can contact Straight to Ale for information on reserving and picking up bikes.