Huntsville Police say one person taken to hospital in Boswell Drive shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 2900 block of Boswell Drive North West in Huntsville.

Officials say it happened around noon on Friday. Police have confirmed to WHNT News 19 that one man was shot. He has been taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say they are looking for the person or persons responsible, possibly in a blue Ford Explorer.

Huntsville Police are also investigating a shooting that happened around the same time near Sparkman Drive. Officials say they don’t believe the two shootings are related.

