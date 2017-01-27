Huntsville Police investigating shooting on Cotton Row near Sparkman Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 4900 block of Cotton Row just off of Sparkman Drive.

Officials say it happened around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. They say one person was shot and is in serious condition.

Investigators are looking for a male, who is approximately 5′ 6″ and weighs 180 pounds. They say he is wearing a black or dark blue sweater with a black toboggan.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.

Huntsville Police are also investigating a shooting that happened around the same time on Boswell Drive. Officials say they don’t believe the two shootings are related.

