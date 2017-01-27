× Hartselle store sells legal alcohol for the first time

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Ricky Joe Smith is one of the first Hartselle residents to buy alcohol within the city limits. He knows it’s been a long time coming. “The first vote I think was in 2002, that I remember and there`s been several since, and the margin has narrowed a little every year,” Smith explained.

In 2016 the wet dry referendum passed with 55.5 percent of the vote; making alcohol legal to sell in Hartselle. Before Friday, Smith had to drive to Decatur to buy his favorite beer “Coors”.

The Exxon Gas Station on Highway 31 is the first place to apply for a license and start selling. “It feels good we can get it this close, and it`s good the taxes are going into the city, and that`s money well needed,” Smith said.

Employees said they’ve had a steady flow of people come in and out to buy alcohol. Smith knows some people aren’t thrilled with the change, but believes it’s going to improve the city. Smith said now he can save on gas.