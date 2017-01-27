Grissom High School students attend special presentation on school’s namesake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville has played a big role in America's space program, and several local schools are named after astronauts and space shuttles.

Friday, students at Grissom High School attended an educational program about Virgil "Gus" Grissom, one of the astronauts who died in the Apollo 1 tragedy along with Ed White and Roger Chaffee. It happened 50 years ago on this date -- January 27, 1967.

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center Education Department handled the presentation to the Grissom students. Parents were also invited to attend.