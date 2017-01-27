× Gov. Robert Bentley violated campaign finance law, failed to disclose $50,000 loan on time

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Gov. Robert Bentley violated campaign finance law by waiting more than two months to report a $50,000 loan he made to his campaign committee on Nov. 15, more than a year after his last campaign for governor, campaign records show.

The loan was supposed to have been reported within two business days of the committee depositing the money in the bank, but Bentley didn’t report it until Monday, according to state campaign finance records.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said his office was contacted by Bentley’s office this week regarding the loan. Merrill said they informed the governor’s office that any loan of $20,000 or more couldn’t just be reported on the campaign’s annual report due Jan. 31.

It had be identified in a separate “Major Contribution Report,” Merrill said.

Merrill said under Alabama law there are no fines, penalties or assessments that can be levied for someone who fails to follow the campaign finance procedures. That will change for the 2018 campaign cycle, Merrill said.

It’s not clear why Bentley made the loan to his campaign. A call to the governor’s press office on Thursday was not returned.

The Secretary of State said Bentley cannot raise money to pay himself back for the loan because he is not an active candidate for office.

Bentley has loaned his campaign committee money in the past.

Bentley loaned his campaign $500,000 in the latter stages of the 2014 race for governor, despite having a balance of more than $400,000. He won the election by 27 points, but he was also allowed to fundraise after winning his second term as governor – in order to repay the debt he had just created.

But, the deadline has long passed to do the same thing again, Merrill said, unless Bentley creates a new campaign account to run for another office.

Before the $50,000 loan, the Bentley campaign reported a balance of $346,905, the same amount Bentley reported in his 2015 annual report.

Merrill said he didn’t know the source of the funds Bentley used to make the loan.