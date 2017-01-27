× City developers excited about future of C6 zoning aimed at redeveloping neighborhoods

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – City planners are hoping a new zoning code could mean a fresh start for some Huntsville neighborhoods.

“Uses change frequently, but the buildings are a little less fluid,” Manager of Urban and Long-range Planning Dennis Madsen said. “We’re recognizing how a building, or how a development occurs on a site, can actually affect the quality of the environment around it. It starts to dictate the way the city around it works.”

City planners are testing C6 zoning near Lowe Mill as the pilot project. It’s the first in the city’s zoning ordinances to include development guidelines and standards for walkability, building size and architecture.

“The real challenge and what’s difficult in development, in any city, is redeveloping older areas,” Madsen said. “We were really looking for an area where that was happening and Lowe Mill is where you see a lot of that going on from Campus 805 to the mill itself.”

Developers say the success of districts like downtown, the Village of Providence and Five Points is a driving point for this new zoning code for mixed-use buildings.

“What mixed-use does is it reconcentrates, or re-blends use,” Madsen said. “It’s the way it’s been done historically for hundreds and thousands of years. That does take some of that burden off of folks that might be less mobile.”

The city says C6 zoning can be used anywhere in Huntsville. Examples of how these multi-purpose buildings could be used is to house a business on the bottom floor and apartments on the top, or shops on the corner and offices on either end.

You can learn more about C6 zoning by visiting cityblog.huntsvilleal.gov.