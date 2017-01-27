× Ballot Watch: November election data shows many surprises for north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Donald Trump took office as president on January 20, and the election that put him in the White House left loads of surprises in its wake.

For example, in our viewing area alone, we saw one of the biggest statewide spikes for Democrats — and massive shifts toward Republicans — all in the same cycle.

President Trump turned electoral expectations on their head, and that held true right here in Alabama too. Not necessarily at the state level, where everyone knew he’d pick up the nine electoral votes.

The county levels show big swings in the margin of victory, though. Six of the top 10 Republican swings happened in north Alabama. But we also saw evidence of a ‘protest vote.’

WHNT News 19’s David Kumbroch crunches the numbers for you Monday, January 30 on WHNT News 19 at 10:00 p.m.