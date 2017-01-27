American Shakespeare Center Tour stops in Huntsville for three performances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Next month, the American Shakespeare Center Tour will visit Huntsville, presenting three timeless performances sponsored by the Huntsville Literary Association.

This Year's Plays:

Feb 7, 2017 - Romeo and Juliet

Feb 8, 2017 - Two Gentlemen of Verona

Feb 9, 2017 - Our Town by Thornton Wilder

Ticket Pricing:

General Admission: $25

Seniors: $20

HLA Members: $20

Students: $15

All performances will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Conference Training Center (formerly the Student Union Building) at UAH. The Conference Training Center is building number 7 on the UAH campus map.

There will also be free pre-show lectures will also be held in the Conference Training Center beginning at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on-line through PayPal from the Huntsville Literary Association website. Tickets are also on sale at the Arts Huntsville office on Monroe Street inside the VBC, or at the UAH English Department in Morton Hall room 222 at 256-824-6320. Teachers may purchase tickets from Carol Roach, 256-776-0037.