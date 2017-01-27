Alabama signee John Petty selected to play in the Jordan Brand Classic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (al.com) - John Petty is getting another chance to shine in the spotlight.
The Mae Jemison senior star and Alabama signee has been selected to play in the Jordan Brand Classic on April 14 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The event, which started in 2002, features top senior players from across the country. Petty is the only player from Alabama on the roster.
Petty (6-foot-5) was selected to the event two weeks after being left off the roster for the McDonald's All-American Game. The reigning Alabama Mr. Basketball, Petty is rated the No. 21 player in the country and the nation's No. 5 shooting guard by ESPN.
