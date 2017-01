Alabama signee John Petty selected to play in the Jordan Brand Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (al.com) - John Petty is getting another chance to shine in the spotlight.

The Mae Jemison senior star and Alabama signee has been selected to play in the Jordan Brand Classic on April 14 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The event, which started in 2002, features top senior players from across the country. Petty is the only player from Alabama on the roster.