US Army signs IBM to build and manage cloud data center at Redstone Arsenal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – This month, IBM announced the US Army chose them to build, manage, and operate a multi-million dollar cloud data center at Redstone Arsenal.

IBM officials said in a media release that this would allow greater IT flexibility, efficiency and performance for the Army. It’s part of the Army Private Cloud Enterprise program. The contract is worth $62 million dollars to IBM.

IBM representatives told our news partners at The Huntsville Times/Al.com that this would bring new jobs to Huntsville.

The media release explains the Army will move up to 35 applications into the private cloud within the first year.

“With this project, we’re beginning to bring the IT infrastructure of the U.S. Army into the 21st century,” said Lt. Gen. Robert Ferrell, U.S. Army CIO. “Cloud computing is a game-changing architecture that provides improved performance with high efficiency, all in a secure environment.”

“Clients today are increasingly looking at the cloud as a pathway to innovation,” said Sam Gordy, general manager, IBM U.S. Federal. “This IBM Cloud solution will provide the Army with greater flexibility and will go a long way toward mitigating, and, in some cases eliminating, the security challenges inherent with multiple ingress and egress points.”