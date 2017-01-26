UAB releases complete 2017 football schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- It’s finally time! UAB football is returning to the field this fall and the Blazers’ full schedule is out.
The team will open up the season hosting Alabama A&M on September 2nd.
Sept. 2 vs. Alabama A&M
Sept. 9 at Ball State
Sept. 16 vs. Coastal Carolina
Sept. 23 at North Texas
Sept. 30 – bye
Oct. 7 vs. Louisiana Tech
Oct. 14 vs. Middle Tennessee
Oct. 21 at Charlotte
Oct. 28 at Southern Miss
Nov. 4 vs. Rice
Nov. 11 at UTSA
Nov. 18 at Florida
Nov. 25 vs. UTEP