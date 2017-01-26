× UAB releases complete 2017 football schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- It’s finally time! UAB football is returning to the field this fall and the Blazers’ full schedule is out.

The team will open up the season hosting Alabama A&M on September 2nd.

Sept. 2 vs. Alabama A&M

Sept. 9 at Ball State

Sept. 16 vs. Coastal Carolina

Sept. 23 at North Texas

Sept. 30 – bye

Oct. 7 vs. Louisiana Tech

Oct. 14 vs. Middle Tennessee

Oct. 21 at Charlotte

Oct. 28 at Southern Miss

Nov. 4 vs. Rice

Nov. 11 at UTSA

Nov. 18 at Florida

Nov. 25 vs. UTEP