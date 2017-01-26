Thursday night on CBS: “Mary Tyler Moore: Love is All Around”

CBS News will air a one-hour special honoring the life of revolutionary actress Mary Tyler Moore on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. CT. Moore died on Tuesday at the age of 80.

The special will be hosted by “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King, and will include archived footage from the good ole days to tell the story of the actress’ life and career.

Moore was the star of the iconic comedy series “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and was celebrated by feminists and fans as the first modern woman’s sitcom.

The special will include footage with interviews by iconic newsmakers and admirers, including Oprah Winfrey, and many others who knew her. She will always be remembered for her impact on the history of entertainment and for changing the image of how women are portrayed in the media.