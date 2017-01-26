× River and Brews announced, set for April 28 & 29 in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – River and Brews is set for April in Guntersville, and this year’s event is expected to take on a different approach from the year before.

River and Brews will be held on Lake Guntersville, in April. The event will be a concert series, which is different from the year before. “We have four artists performing over two nights,” event promoter Matt Colvin explained. “On Friday night, April 28, we have Drake White and the Big Fire, opening up is the Dirt Circus. On Saturday, the 29th we have the SteelDrivers out of Muscle Shoals. It’s the band that Chris Stapleton founded, and opening up is Preston Watts out of Florence.”

The two-day event will be held at Civitan Park in Guntersville, which is the same location as the year before. This year will take on a different feel, though. “This year it’s strictly a concert series. We’re still going to have the boat show that we had last year. Erwin Marine, our main sponsor, is going to be coming bringing a dozen to 15 boats,” Colvin said.

Last year visitors could sample dozens of local and regional craft brews. “It’s going to be more like a concert event this year. There won’t be the sampling fest that we’ve had in the past,” Colvin said.

Local craft beer will be available for sale, along with food vendors. “We are hoping for a larger crowd,” Colvin said. “All of these acts bring larger amounts of people than what we had last year so you definitely want to get your tickets early. There will be a limit on how many tickets are sold.”

The event will run from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. both days. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now. You can buy them online. A portion of the proceeds will go to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, a non-profit agency located in Marshall County that services several surrounding counties.