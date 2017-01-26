× Redstone Arsenal conducting helicopter tests in Decatur area this week

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – If you live or work in Decatur, you’ve likely seen some helicopters in the sky this week.

Redstone Arsenal says a AH-64E is flying around through January 28 for routine testing with the U.S. Army Redstone Test Center (RTC).

Some flights will be at lower altitudes, but the RTC strictly adheres to all regulations of the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Residents should not be concerned,” said Larry Cothren, RTC Assistant Division Chief. “Safety is a top priority for all that we do at RTC.”

The center is located on Redstone Arsenal and is a subordinate command of the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command. RTC provides technical expertise, state-of-the-art facilities, and capabilities to plan, conduct, analyze, and report the results of tests on missile and aviation systems, sensors, subsystems and components.

“We are grateful to work in a community where residents are supportive of our mission to support the American Warfighter,” Cothren said.

-Information supplied by Redstone Arsenal