Rate increase for Huntsville Utilities passes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.-The Huntsville City Council has unanimously approved a rate increase for Huntsville Utilities.

The 2.75% increase is across the board, for all customers. It applies to consumption and also availability fees. For residents, the fixed availability fee increases by $0.29 and the average bill would increase by $4.00.

The rate increase approved was introduced in early January. It was different from a proposal introduced that the Huntsville City Council voted down in April.

