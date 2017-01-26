Off-duty mystery nurse saves stranger’s life on Slaughter Road

MADISON, Ala. – A man was badly hurt in a crash that happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday on Slaughter Road. You may have come across it — it was near the intersection of Carter Road.

The man is recovering in Huntsville Hospital after the wreck, but he may not have survived if it wasn’t for an off-duty Huntsville Hospital nurse who came to his aid.

We’ve been searching for her all day, but no one knows who she is. WHNT News 19 is on a quest to find this hero.

Slaughter Road was chaotic as a sea of first responders tried to get the driver of the van to the hospital. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

But the real story is the moments our cameras didn’t catch and the unknown angel we haven’t tracked down yet.

“There was a lady there that had attested to that she was a nurse, an off duty nurse, who had stopped and assisted medical treatment to this patient until the paramedics arrived.”

Don Webster with HEMSI said it can make a world of difference if someone stops at the scene of an accident. Even if it’s just to comfort those involved.

However, this woman did more than just that.

