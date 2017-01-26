North Alabama pain clinic closes leaving patients without care, medical records

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - A north Alabama pain clinic has closed its doors, some patients said without warning, leaving them without care. And for some, without their medical records.

North Alabama Pain Center has two offices in the Tennessee Valley, one in Madison, the other in Decatur, both locations are now closed.

A patient told us a non-working phone number was posted at the Madison address. We tried calling all of the center's locations, but no one answered.

Finally, it took driving out to Decatur to determine that you can pick up medical records from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at that location.

Doctor Mark Murphy runs the North Alabama Pain Clinic, and he told his patients he would be retiring at the end of 2016, but that a new doctor was taking over the clinics. Dr. Murphy told patients that everything from the staff, to how the clinic operated would remain the same.

WHNT News 19 has learned those negotiations fell through, and now the clinic will indeed close permanently.

With all the questions surrounding the clinic, we decided to do a little digging on Doctor Murphy himself.

According to Pro Publica, a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on investigations, the number of prescriptions through Medicare Part D show that Dr. Murphy is the number one prescriber in the nation for Oxycodone HCL. He is number four in the country for Hydrocodone, and ranks in the top 10 for many other drugs.

We also found out that Dr. Murphy has a complaint filed against him by the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners with a hearing set for this March and that Murphy didn't renew his medical license at the end of 2016.