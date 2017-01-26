× New Hope native, Auburn DB Rudy Ford will not play in Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (AL.com)- Rudy Ford’s return to the football field lasted just one practice.

The former Auburn defensive back missed his second straight practice at the Senior Bowl on Thursday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium and has been ruled out of Saturday’s game due to the right ankle injury that he suffered during the Iron Bowl.

Ford did not have a noteworthy performance on Tuesday, was out Wednesday and was expected to see some time at corner in addition to nickel.

