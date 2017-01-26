× Muscle Shoals Police continue to investigate 2015 double homicide

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – This week marks the anniversary of a horrific double murder in Muscle Shoals, which remains unsolved.

Two years after the fact, family members of 23-year-old Kayla Ann Glover and 25-year-old Gary Wayne Baskins continue to mourn their losses.

Muscle Shoals Police said Glover was found dead more than 20-feet from her vehicle, where Gary Wayne Baskins laid dead in the passenger’s seat; all of this outside Jody’s Restaurant on Highway 20.

Investigators have said they collected evidence from several shots being fired around the vehicle.

Kayla Ann Glover was married and the mother of two small children. Baskins, he had been released from the Alabama state prison system just seven months earlier.

According to investigators, they have been led down many roads over the last 24-months.

And the case, it’s still very much active. They tell WHNT News 19 information is still coming in; they just need one piece of the puzzle to make an arrest.

Hopefully some reward money will be incentive enough for someone to provide that nugget of information they need.

Anonymously call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers. The tip line is now open at (256)386-8685. You can also text your tip to 274637 (CRIMES), in the message type “tip1293” and your information.

Your contact information will remain a secret.