Madison City School Board chooses Robby Parker to be next superintendent

MADISON, Ala. – The search is over. The Madison City School Board picked Robby Parker to be the next superintendent. Parker is closing in on his 30th year with Madison City Schools. He’s served in the classroom, school administration and currently works as Assistant Superintendent.

Robby Parker will begin his tenure as superintendent on February 1.

During his interview with the board, Parker said he believes his inside knowledge is his greatest advantage.

“I don’t have to have a 90 day plan or a 180 day plan, I’ve got a tomorrow plan,” said Parker.

Parker told the board under his leadership, the district would continue down the same trajectory as it was with Dee Fowler at the helm.

“As far as test scores go, we’re the number 3 school district in the state. So to come in here and change everything would truly be foolish because we’re in the top 3 in the state but I do think there are so many things we can do, that we can build on,” he said.