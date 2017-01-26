Jury deliberating in McQueen assault trial; charged with shooting daughter’s boyfriend in home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The jury in Fitzgerald McQueen's trial continues to deliberate whether he is guilty of second-degree assault in the shooting of an 18-year-old boy in his daughter's bedroom in 2015.

Fitzgerald McQueen is charged for the shooting of Jaizon Collins.

The jury got the case yesterday afternoon and deliberated until about 4:15 p.m. They will return Thursday at 9 a.m.

McQueen's lawyers argued their client told Collins twice not to move. The defense said McQueen found the teen in his 13-year-old daughter's closet, naked. This was at 2 a.m. on November 12, 2015 in the McQueen home in Anderson Hills.

Defense attorney Bruce Gardner said McQueen warned Collins twice not to move. Gardner said the teen lunged at McQueen and he fired.

However, Collins testified McQueen opened the closet and shot him without a word. Collins also testified he was wearing shorts.

McQueen was a teacher in Madison City Schools, but was reassigned within the school system after the shooting.

Prosecutors had initially charged Collins with second-degree rape, because he turned 18 the night of the shooting and the girl was more than two years younger. However, those charges were dropped.